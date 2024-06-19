

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to an 11-year high of 105.28 against the yen and a 1-year high of 1.6094 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 105.05 and 1.6130, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie rose to 6-day highs of 0.6673 and 0.9150 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6655 and 0.9129, respectively.



The aussie advanced to nearly a 1-month high of 1.0872 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0830.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 107.00 against the yen, against the euro, against the greenback, against the loonie and against the kiwi.



