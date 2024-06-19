

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The Swedish unemployment rate decreased for the second straight month in May, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The unadjusted jobless rate dropped to a 3-month low of 8.7 percent in May from 8.9 percent in the previous month.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.9 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 496,000 in May from 513,000 in April.



Young people between the ages of 15 and 24 accounted for 185,000 unemployed people, or 26.7 percent of the workforce, the agency said.



Data showed that the employment rate decreased to 68.3 percent from 68.9 percent, representing 5.187 million employed people.



