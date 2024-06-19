Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Doppeltes “STRONG BUY”! Jetzt bei EAM einsteigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115KY | ISIN: US04523Y1055 | Ticker-Symbol: AP1
Tradegate
18.06.24
20:32 Uhr
28,000 Euro
+0,200
+0,72 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPEN AEROGELS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPEN AEROGELS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,40028,20007:11
PR Newswire
19.06.2024 09:06 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.: Aspen Aerogels to Attend 10th Annual ROTH London Conference

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen" or the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to attend the 10th Annual ROTH London Conference from Tuesday, June 25th through Thursday, June 27th, 2024, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK.

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one and small group meetings with investors during the conference on June 26th and June 27th.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one or small group meeting with Aspen management, please contact your ROTH Capital representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility, and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the EV market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company's carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Aspen is headquartered in Northborough, Mass. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-to-attend-10th-annual-roth-london-conference-302176104.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.