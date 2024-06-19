DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc (LEML LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.2797 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8129414 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 328776 EQS News ID: 1928235 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 19, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)