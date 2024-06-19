

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to 5-day highs of 0.8430 against the euro and 1.2734 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 0.8456 and 1.2700, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound edged up to 1.1263 and 200.86 from early lows of 1.1226 and 200.42, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.83 against the euro, 1.28 against the greenback, 1.15 against the franc and 202.00 against the yen.



