Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF Acc (ESGL LN) Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 34.4125 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33544877 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 328957 EQS News ID: 1928605 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 19, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)