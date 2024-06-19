DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc (CB5 LN) Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 30.7339 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28543579 CODE: CB5 LN ISIN: LU1834983477 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1834983477 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CB5 LN Sequence No.: 328926 EQS News ID: 1928543

June 19, 2024 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)