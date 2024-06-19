DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (IQCT LN) Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.2356 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1383433 CODE: IQCT LN ISIN: LU2037748345 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037748345 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCT LN Sequence No.: 328971 EQS News ID: 1928633 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 19, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)