M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Block listing Six Monthly Return 19-Jun-2024 / 08:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 19 June 2024 Name of applicant: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Name of scheme: N/A Period of return: From: 17 December To: 16 June 2023 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 14,203,384 ordinary shares of 1 pence each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the 0 ordinary shares of 1 pence last return (if any increase has been applied for): each Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 ordinary shares of 1 pence each Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 14,203,384 ordinary shares of 1 pence each Link Company Matters Limited Name of contact: Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 0203 757 1912

