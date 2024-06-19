Anzeige
Dow Jones News
19.06.2024 10:31 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: 
19-Jun-2024 / 08:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 June 2024 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company) 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR) 
 
Participation in the Share Incentive Plan 
 
The Company announces that on 17 June 2024, PDMRs of the Company acquired a further interest in the Company's shares as 
a result of their participation in the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP"). 
 
The SIP is an HMRC approved all employee share plan, under which employees are able to purchase 'Partnership Shares' 
using deductions from salary each month and/or make a lump sum payment from their salary. For each Partnership Share 
purchased employees receive two free 'Matching Shares'. This was an automated purchase instruction arranged with a 
third-party provider as per the SIP rules. 
 
Details of the Partnership Shares acquired on behalf of, and the Matching Shares awarded to, PDMRs under the SIP, both 
of whom opted to make a lump sum payment in June 2024, are set out below: 
Name of PDMR Number of Partnership Shares Number of Matching Shares 
Lisa Jacobs  2,185             4,370 
Oliver White 2,186             4,372

Further information is set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Acquisition of Partnership Shares 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name:                   i. Lisa Jacobs 
                            ii. Oliver White 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status:              i. Chief Executive Officer 
                            ii. Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:      Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name:                   Funding Circle Holdings plc 
b)      LEI:                   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
a)      type of instrument: 
 
b)      Identification code:           GB00BG0TPX62 
c)      Nature of the transaction:        Acquisition of Partnership Shares under the Funding Circle 
                            Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan 
 
                            Price(s)              Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s):          i. 82.35 pence 2,185 
                            ii. 82.35 pence 2,186 
                            Aggregated 
                                         Aggregated price (weighted average) 
                            volume 
e)     Aggregated volume: 
                             i. 2,185 82.35 pence 
 
                            ii. 2,186 82.35 pence 
       Price:

f) Date of the transaction: 17 June 2024

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Award of Matching Shares 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name:                     i. Lisa Jacobs 
                              ii. Oliver White 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status:               i. Chief Executive Officer 
                              ii. Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:       Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name:                    Funding Circle Holdings plc 
b)      LEI:                     2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,   Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
a)      type of instrument: 
 
b)      Identification code:             GB00BG0TPX62 
c)      Nature of the transaction:          Award of Matching Shares under the Funding Circle Holdings 
                              plc Share Incentive Plan 
 
                              Price           Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s):            i. Nil 4,370 
                              ii. Nil 4,372 
                              Aggregated         Aggregated price (weighted 
                                           average) 
                              volume 
       Aggregated information:          i. 4,370    Nil 
e) 
 
                              ii. 4,372    Nil

f) Date of the transaction: 17 June 2024

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  329016 
EQS News ID:  1928745 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1928745&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2024 03:59 ET (07:59 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
