Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR)

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: 19-Jun-2024 / 08:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 June 2024 LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company) Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR) Participation in the Share Incentive Plan The Company announces that on 17 June 2024, PDMRs of the Company acquired a further interest in the Company's shares as a result of their participation in the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP"). The SIP is an HMRC approved all employee share plan, under which employees are able to purchase 'Partnership Shares' using deductions from salary each month and/or make a lump sum payment from their salary. For each Partnership Share purchased employees receive two free 'Matching Shares'. This was an automated purchase instruction arranged with a third-party provider as per the SIP rules. Details of the Partnership Shares acquired on behalf of, and the Matching Shares awarded to, PDMRs under the SIP, both of whom opted to make a lump sum payment in June 2024, are set out below: Name of PDMR Number of Partnership Shares Number of Matching Shares Lisa Jacobs 2,185 4,370 Oliver White 2,186 4,372

Further information is set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Acquisition of Partnership Shares

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: i. Lisa Jacobs ii. Oliver White 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: i. Chief Executive Officer ii. Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each a) type of instrument: b) Identification code: GB00BG0TPX62 c) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of Partnership Shares under the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) d) Price(s) and volume(s): i. 82.35 pence 2,185 ii. 82.35 pence 2,186 Aggregated Aggregated price (weighted average) volume e) Aggregated volume: i. 2,185 82.35 pence ii. 2,186 82.35 pence Price:

f) Date of the transaction: 17 June 2024

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Award of Matching Shares

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: i. Lisa Jacobs ii. Oliver White 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: i. Chief Executive Officer ii. Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each a) type of instrument: b) Identification code: GB00BG0TPX62 c) Nature of the transaction: Award of Matching Shares under the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan Price Volume(s) d) Price(s) and volume(s): i. Nil 4,370 ii. Nil 4,372 Aggregated Aggregated price (weighted average) volume Aggregated information: i. 4,370 Nil e) ii. 4,372 Nil

f) Date of the transaction: 17 June 2024

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

