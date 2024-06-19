DJ Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc (BNKE LN) Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2024 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 156.1263 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7124233 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 329019 EQS News ID: 1928801 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 19, 2024 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)