Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Doppeltes “STRONG BUY”! Jetzt bei EAM einsteigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.06.2024 12:18 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Result of AGM

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

Result of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the 'Company')

held on 19 June 2024

The Company confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for the AGM of the Company held on 19 June 2024 were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

VOTES
FOR (including votes at the discretion of the Chair)

%

VOTES
AGAINST

%

VOTES
TOTAL

% of ISC VOTED

VOTES
WITHHELD

Resolution 1

32,958,416

99.68

104,539

0.32

33,062,955

16.96

50,563

Resolution 2

32,357,551

98.60

458,502

1.40

32,816,053

16.83

297,465

Resolution 3

33,016,080

99.84

51,980

0.16

33,068,060

16.96

45,458

Resolution 4

32,253,463

97.81

722,875

2.19

32,976,338

16.91

137,180

Resolution 5

32,451,168

98.30

560,270

1.70

33,011,438

16.93

102,080

Resolution 6

31,573,721

96.07

1,290,321

3.93

32,864,042

16.86

249,476

Resolution 7

31,632,706

96.08

1,291,554

3.92

32,924,260

16.89

189,258

Resolution 8

31,515,967

95.90

1,348,075

4.10

32,864,042

16.86

249,476

Resolution 9

31,524,658

95.75

1,399,602

4.25

32,924,260

16.89

189,258

Resolution 10

31,589,131

95.95

1,331,743

4.05

32,920,874

16.89

192,644

Resolution 11

32,356,942

98.49

497,502

1.51

32,854,444

16.85

259,074

Resolution 12

32,322,051

98.05

642,350

1.95

32,964,401

16.91

149,117

Resolution 13

32,267,938

97.89

695,588

2.11

32,963,526

16.91

149,992

Resolution 14

32,864,573

99.37

207,377

0.63

33,071,950

16.96

41,568

Resolution 15

32,777,053

99.13

288,931

0.87

33,065,984

16.96

46,063

The full text of the resolutions passed was as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions:

1. To receive the annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2023.

2. To approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration and Interests.

3. To approve the Company's Dividend Payment Policy to pay four quarterly dividends to shareholders in May, August, November and February in respect of each accounting year.

4. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as the Company's auditor.

5. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.

6. To re-elect Tim Scholefield a Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect Heather MacCallum a Director of the Company.

8. To re-elect Tom Quigley a Director of the Company.

9. To re-elect Caroline Dutot a Director of the Company.

10. To re-elect Christine Johnson a Director of the Company.

Special Business:

Ordinary Resolution

11. THAT, in accordance with Article 158 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby released from their obligation pursuant to such Article to convene a general meeting of the Company within six months of the AGM at which a special resolution would be proposed to wind up the Company.

Special Resolutions

12. THAT, pursuant to Article 14.1 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to issue shares, up to 10% of the existing shares in issue at the time of the AGM, without pre-emption.

13. THAT, pursuant to Article 14.1 of the Company's Articles of Association, and in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 12 above, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to issue shares, up to 10% of the existing shares in issue at the time of the AGM, without pre-emption.

14. THAT, pursuant to Article 8.2 of the Company's Articles of Association and Article 57 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 as amended (the Law), the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised:

(a) to make purchases of its issued ordinary shares of no par value (Shares) to be cancelled or held as treasury shares provided that:

(i) the maximum number of Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary shares, this being 28,601,568;

(ii) the minimum price which may be paid for a Share is 1p;

(iii) the maximum price which may be paid for a share must not be more than the higher of:

(i) 5 per cent. above the average of the mid-market values of the Shares for the five business days before the purchase is made; and

(ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade in the shares and the highest then current independent bid for the Shares on the London Stock Exchange;

(iv) any purchase of shares will be made in the market for cash prices below the prevailing net asset value per share (as determined by the Directors);

(v) the authority hereby conferred shall expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company held after passing of this resolution or 15 months from the date of the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier.

15. THAT, the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall not be less than 14 days.

The Company has 194,954,323 ordinary shares of no par value in issue. On a poll these carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 194,954,323. The above table represents the number of votes registered.

A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be available on the Company's website:

www.invesco.co.uk/bips

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


19 June 2024

Contact:

Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.