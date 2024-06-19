Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

Result of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the 'Company')

held on 19 June 2024

The Company confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for the AGM of the Company held on 19 June 2024 were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

VOTES

FOR (including votes at the discretion of the Chair) % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD Resolution 1 32,958,416 99.68 104,539 0.32 33,062,955 16.96 50,563 Resolution 2 32,357,551 98.60 458,502 1.40 32,816,053 16.83 297,465 Resolution 3 33,016,080 99.84 51,980 0.16 33,068,060 16.96 45,458 Resolution 4 32,253,463 97.81 722,875 2.19 32,976,338 16.91 137,180 Resolution 5 32,451,168 98.30 560,270 1.70 33,011,438 16.93 102,080 Resolution 6 31,573,721 96.07 1,290,321 3.93 32,864,042 16.86 249,476 Resolution 7 31,632,706 96.08 1,291,554 3.92 32,924,260 16.89 189,258 Resolution 8 31,515,967 95.90 1,348,075 4.10 32,864,042 16.86 249,476 Resolution 9 31,524,658 95.75 1,399,602 4.25 32,924,260 16.89 189,258 Resolution 10 31,589,131 95.95 1,331,743 4.05 32,920,874 16.89 192,644 Resolution 11 32,356,942 98.49 497,502 1.51 32,854,444 16.85 259,074 Resolution 12 32,322,051 98.05 642,350 1.95 32,964,401 16.91 149,117 Resolution 13 32,267,938 97.89 695,588 2.11 32,963,526 16.91 149,992 Resolution 14 32,864,573 99.37 207,377 0.63 33,071,950 16.96 41,568 Resolution 15 32,777,053 99.13 288,931 0.87 33,065,984 16.96 46,063

The full text of the resolutions passed was as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions:

1. To receive the annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2023.

2. To approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration and Interests.

3. To approve the Company's Dividend Payment Policy to pay four quarterly dividends to shareholders in May, August, November and February in respect of each accounting year.

4. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as the Company's auditor.

5. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.

6. To re-elect Tim Scholefield a Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect Heather MacCallum a Director of the Company.

8. To re-elect Tom Quigley a Director of the Company.

9. To re-elect Caroline Dutot a Director of the Company.

10. To re-elect Christine Johnson a Director of the Company.

Special Business:

Ordinary Resolution

11. THAT, in accordance with Article 158 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby released from their obligation pursuant to such Article to convene a general meeting of the Company within six months of the AGM at which a special resolution would be proposed to wind up the Company.

Special Resolutions

12. THAT, pursuant to Article 14.1 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to issue shares, up to 10% of the existing shares in issue at the time of the AGM, without pre-emption.

13. THAT, pursuant to Article 14.1 of the Company's Articles of Association, and in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 12 above, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to issue shares, up to 10% of the existing shares in issue at the time of the AGM, without pre-emption.

14. THAT, pursuant to Article 8.2 of the Company's Articles of Association and Article 57 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 as amended (the Law), the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised:

(a) to make purchases of its issued ordinary shares of no par value (Shares) to be cancelled or held as treasury shares provided that:

(i) the maximum number of Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary shares, this being 28,601,568;

(ii) the minimum price which may be paid for a Share is 1p;

(iii) the maximum price which may be paid for a share must not be more than the higher of:

(i) 5 per cent. above the average of the mid-market values of the Shares for the five business days before the purchase is made; and

(ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade in the shares and the highest then current independent bid for the Shares on the London Stock Exchange;

(iv) any purchase of shares will be made in the market for cash prices below the prevailing net asset value per share (as determined by the Directors);

(v) the authority hereby conferred shall expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company held after passing of this resolution or 15 months from the date of the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier.

15. THAT, the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall not be less than 14 days.

The Company has 194,954,323 ordinary shares of no par value in issue. On a poll these carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 194,954,323. The above table represents the number of votes registered.

A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be available on the Company's website:

www.invesco.co.uk/bips

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



19 June 2024

Contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000