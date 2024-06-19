Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.06.2024 12:24 Uhr
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2024

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

(the "Company")

19 June 2024

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2024

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.

- END-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734


