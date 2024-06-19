Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 18 June 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.673million Including current year income and expenses £50.910million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 267.04p Including current year income and expenses 268.29p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 266.73p Including current year income and expenses 267.86p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary