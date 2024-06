Royal Philips: Philips completes cancellation of 4.4 million shares

June 19, 2024

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 4,437,164 of its shares. The cancelled shares were acquired as part of the completed EUR 1.5 billion share repurchase program for capital reduction purposes that was announced on July 26, 2021.

Philips' current issued share capital amounts to EUR 187,987,876.80 representing 939,939,384 common shares.

