Royal Philips: Philips completes cancellation of 4.4 million shares

June 19, 2024

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 4,437,164 of its shares. The cancelled shares were acquired as part of the completed EUR 1.5 billion share repurchase program for capital reduction purposes that was announced on July 26, 2021.

Philips' current issued share capital amounts to EUR 187,987,876.80 representing 939,939,384 common shares.

More information is available here.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips External Relations
Tel.: +31 6 1521 3446
E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Dorin Danu
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: dorin.danu@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips' organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.


