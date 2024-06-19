Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Doppeltes “STRONG BUY”! Jetzt bei EAM einsteigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D7AN | ISIN: CA70558T2048 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QS0
Tradegate
18.06.24
09:30 Uhr
0,110 Euro
-0,011
-9,09 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PEGASUS RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEGASUS RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1120,12715:13
0,1100,12714:39
ACCESSWIRE
19.06.2024 14:38 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pegasus Resources Inc.: Pegasus Shareholders Approve All Matters at the 2024 AGM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSXV:PEGA)(Frankfurt:0QS2)(OTC PINK:SLTFF) (the "Company" or "Pegasus") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting held on June 18, 2024.

The four nominees to be elected as directors listed in the Company's information circular dated May 14, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year and the number of directors was fixed at four. Christian Timmins, Dave Bissoondatt, Noah Komavli and Derrick Strickland were all elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Crowe MacKay LLP of Vancouver, British Columbia will remain as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year until the next annual general meeting at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. The Company's 10% rolling stock option plan also received the required shareholder approval.

About Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a diversified Junior Canadian Mineral Exploration Company with a focus on uranium, gold and base metal properties in North America. The Company is also actively pursuing the right opportunity in other resources to enhance shareholder value. For additional information please visit the Company at www.pegasusresourcesinc.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Christian Timmins
President, CEO and Director
Pegasus Resources Inc.
700 - 838 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 0A6
PH: 1-604-369-8973
E: info@pegasusresourcesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pegasus Resources Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.