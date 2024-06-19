Fox Corporation: Fox And The Trade Desk Announce Extensive Advertising Integrations Across Fox Portfolio

Partnership Anchored Around Premium Content and Open Internet Industry Collaboration

Expanded Integration of Unified ID 2.0 and OpenPath Through AdRise

Commitment to Work Together Around Identity and CTV Authentication

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation ("FOX" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) and global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) today announced their newly expanded partnership to bring best-in-class innovation to advertisers to help them reach their audiences and measure campaign performance to meet their business objectives.

"The commitment to the deepening of our relationship with The Trade Desk highlights our belief in their vision for premium content and a more open Internet. Through our market leading brands and our AdRise technology platform, FOX and Tubi are at the forefront of enabling new and impactful ways for advertisers to reach and engage with authenticated audiences, at scale," said Paul Cheesbrough, Chief Executive Officer, Tubi Media Group. "Our extended partnership with The Trade Desk builds upon many successful years of working with each other and signals the next chapter - one where we move towards a more deeply integrated marketplace and collaborate around key industry issues like transparency and identity."

Tubi's early adoption of both Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) and OpenPath paved the way to extend these technologies across the entire FOX portfolio through AdRise. At a key moment where the industry is building a new identity fabric that functions across all advertising channels, FOX is leveraging UID2 to offer advertisers the tools to transact on addressable inventory with greater precision, and OpenPath to provide advertisers easier, more direct access to its premium inventory.

"Our partnership with FOX represents a win-win for advertisers and the industry at large. It not only creates value for our shared advertisers but moves the industry forward towards an addressable and efficient marketplace. By combining Unified ID 2.0 and OpenPath, FOX's forward-leaning approach to innovation represents a major opportunity for advertisers to apply data to their media investments on the premium, open internet," said Jeff Green, The Trade Desk CEO and Founder. "In doing so, FOX is pioneering price discovery and helping create the new identity fabric of the open internet. This latest innovation in the long-term partnership between FOX and The Trade Desk represents a step forward for our industry."

Part of FOX's acquisition of Tubi in 2020, AdRise is an advanced, purpose-built ad technology platform for CTV and linear inventory. It has evolved into an enterprise-wide platform for FOX under the Tubi Media Group umbrella, offering unique and direct access to FOX's entire portfolio of brands, including FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX News Media and Tubi.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations and Tubi Media Group. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com .

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

