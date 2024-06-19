Danaher Corporation: Danaher appoints Julie Sawyer Montgomery to Executive Vice President for Diagnostics

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher" or the "Company"), a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, today announced that Julie Sawyer Montgomery will succeed Joakim Weidemanis as Executive Vice President, Diagnostics effective as of July 1, 2024. Mr. Weidemanis will support the transition over the next three months and will retire from Danaher on September 30, 2024 after 13 years of service.

Ms. Sawyer Montgomery, currently Vice President and Group Executive of Danaher's Clinical Diagnostics businesses, will become an executive officer of Danaher reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer Blair.

Rainer Blair commented: "Julie's exceptional leadership has been instrumental in driving growth and improving performance at Beckman Coulter Diagnostics and, more recently, across our Clinical Diagnostics businesses. During her tenure Julie has shown tremendous commitment to supporting our customers, building winning teams, driving innovation and leading with the Danaher Business System. I look forward to seeing Julie apply her skills and experiences to help ensure the ongoing success of our entire Diagnostics franchise, as we work to improve outcomes for patients with faster, more accurate diagnoses."

Ms. Sawyer Montgomery joined Danaher in 2017. In her current role, she is responsible for providing strategic leadership across Danaher's Diagnostics businesses. Previously, she held positions of increasing responsibility and was the President of Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. Before joining Danaher, Ms. Sawyer Montgomery held leadership roles at Hospira Infusion Systems, Boston Scientific and Boston Consulting Group. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Columbia University, a Master of Music from the Eastman School of Music, and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Mr. Weidemanis joined Danaher in 2011. Among his many accomplishments, he most recently led our Diagnostics businesses and previously oversaw our Product Identification and Water Quality platforms, which are now part of Veralto Corporation.

Mr. Blair added: "It has been a privilege to work alongside Joakim for the past 13 years. His contributions have been pivotal in evolving strategy, furthering growth, innovation, operational excellence and developing leaders across our businesses. On behalf of our Board of Directors, associates and shareholders, I want to thank Joakim for helping to make Danaher a better, stronger company."

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 63,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

