Folgende Geschaefte in der ISIN GB00BMCLYF79, Wertpapier-Name: 4BASEBIO PLC EO 1, wurden von Amts wegen aufgehoben:
Datum Zeit Volumen Preis
19.06.2024 12:01:37 3600 16
19.06.2024 12:01:37 3600 16
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|4BASEBIO PLC
|18,400
|-4,17 %