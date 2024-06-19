The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 18 June 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 18 June 2024 95.73p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 92.18p per ordinary share
19 June 2024
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45