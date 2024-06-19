Globant Launches Globant GUT, a Creative Network Reinvented by Tech

Six months after joining efforts, the tech giant and creative powerhouse make another bold move to offer a unique one-stop creative and tech shop for global marketeers

Globant GUT Network will leverage the best of global creativity, spearheaded by GUT, with the amazing array of Globant's marketing and tech offering

CANNES, France, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced today the launch of Globant GUT , the first creative Network reinvented by tech. The new Network aligns Globant's previously acquired agencies Habitant, Ad_bid, KTBO, and Vertic with GUT, award-winning global creative agency who became part of the Globant family last November. This new organization will leverage specialist teams spanning advertising, strategy, marketing technology, content, design, media, commerce, and product innovation.

Globant GUT will be led by Wanda Weigert, Globant's Chief Brand Officer, together with an incredible team of agency founders: Gastón Bigio and Anselmo Ramos, founders of GUT; Pepe Chamorro and Fernando Martínez-Corbalán, founders of Habitant; Sebastian Jespersen and Mads Petersen, founders of Vertic; Jaime López and Jorge Camargo, founders of Ad_Bid; and Armando Ortigosa, founder of KTBO.

Globant GUT Network will comprise 8 Studios, specialized teams of professionals that operate as centers of excellence, innovating and delivering top-notch solutions within specific capabilities:

Marketing Strategy Studio

Advertising Studio (operated under the GUT brand)

Full-funnel Media Studio

Content Studio

Marketing Technology Studio

Design Studio

Product Studio

CommerceStudio

"Our digital first offering has evolved now with the consolidation of an industry-leading one-stop shop for Marketing solutions. We are entering a new era, where we offer beloved brands worldwide the perfect blend of tech, strategy and creativity powered by AI," said Wanda Weigert, Chief Brand Officer, Globant. "By bringing all of our capabilities together with the powerful GUT brand, we are at the sweet spot, ready to revolutionize the advertising and marketing scene and delight our client's customers."

"This is an incredible moment for GUT, as we are executing our 'Gutsier with Globant' strategy and accelerating all our dreams," said Gastón Bigio, Co-Founder and Creative Chairman of GUT. "We now have the tools to work seamlessly across all disciplines to bring clients the very best creativity backed by powerful technology that only Globant can provide."

"When ad nerds and tech nerds come together, there is no limit to what we can create, and now we will have an even greater ability to bring brave creativity to every aspect of the marketing landscape," said Anselmo Ramos, Co-Founder & Creative Chairman, GUT. "This is the next step on our journey to become the most diverse, creative, and influential agency Network in the world and moves us even closer to our goal of becoming a Top 5 Global Creative Network at Cannes. We can't wait to show the power of creative tech."

"In a world where we don't go online but live online, brands have unprecedented opportunities to reach the consumer in personalized ways. Understanding and leveraging this opportunity with respect will lead to an intimately integrated and long-lasting relationship between the brand and its customers, or as we call it at Globant GUT, obtain a 'Share of Life®,'" said Sebastian Jespersen, responsible for the Strategy Studio at Globant GUT.

"With the latest technology and the use of AI, our teams will turn data into insights and actions to get great results for our clients. We are going through a pivotal moment when having a full-funnel Marketing partner is not only good but necessary to create super-personalized experiences, make things run smoothly, and deliver unmatched value", said Pepe Chamorro, leader of Marketing Technology and Content Studios at Globant GUT.

GUT was acquired by Globant in November of 2023 following a record-breaking year for the agency, which was named Cannes Lions Independent Network of the Year after winning 35 Lions, including 3 Grand Prix, 8 Golds, 12 Silvers, and 12 Bronzes across its Network. Additionally, Adweek named GUT Breakthrough Agency of the Year and GUT Buenos Aires the International Agency of the Year. Earlier this year, GUT was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Marketing and Advertising. GUT has eight offices across America and Europe, over 80 top clients, and plans to expand its footprint even further before the end of this year.

Besides taking a key role in the new Network leading the Advertising Studio, GUT will continue to operate freely as it does today with Gastón Bigio and Anselmo Ramos leading the agency along with its Global CEO Andrea Diquez.

Both Globant and GUT are ranked among the top ten global organizations in their respective industries: Globant is the 5th strongest IT brand globally according to the latest Brand Finance report, and GUT was the most creative independent advertising network in the world according to Cannes 2023 Report - together they are a powerful global creative tech company primed for even greater growth. Fortune also included Globant on its latest list of "100 Fastest-Growing Companies," ranked first among peers in the Information Technology Services category, and recognized for its revenue, profit, and stock return over the last three years.

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our experience as an AI powerhouse. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 28,900 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com

ABOUT GUT:

GUT is an award-winning global creative Network with offices in Miami, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Toronto, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, and Madrid created on the foundation of three essential values: Courage, Transparency, and above all, Intuition.

Since its founding in 2018 by Anselmo Ramos and Gastón Bigio, GUT's strength has been to help brands generate a disproportionate amount of buzz, infiltrate pop culture, influence behaviors, create brand love long term, and ultimately help solve brands' biggest business challenges.

The GUT Network has also won multiple accolades at the industry's most prestigious award shows, including at Cannes Lions 2023, where it won a total of 3 Grand Prix and 35 Lions, and became #1 Independent Network of the Year, LATAM Regional Network of the Year, and its GUT Buenos Aires office became both Independent Agency of the Year and Agency of the Year - a first for Argentina. More recently, GUT was named as Adweek's #1 Breakthrough Agency of the Year, and GUT Buenos Aires was named as the #1 International Agency of the Year.

GUT is part of Globant, a digital-native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technological solutions. Together, they lead the integration of technology in advertising.

Learn more at https://www.gut.agency/

