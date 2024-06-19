Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19
19 June 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 557.981p. The highest price paid per share was 560.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 554.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 515,231,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,404,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
513
558.400
16:20:37
272
558.400
16:20:37
597
558.400
16:20:37
12
558.400
16:20:37
134
558.200
16:18:42
842
557.800
16:15:50
1282
558.600
16:14:33
1341
558.800
16:11:04
1072
558.800
16:09:51
355
558.800
16:09:51
191
558.800
16:06:35
24
558.800
16:06:06
1016
558.800
16:06:06
1322
559.000
16:04:57
1222
559.200
16:02:50
19
559.200
16:02:50
1225
559.200
16:00:54
600
559.400
16:00:13
550
559.400
16:00:13
1658
559.200
15:58:57
651
559.200
15:56:05
1254
558.600
15:51:10
601
558.600
15:50:02
586
558.600
15:50:01
1238
558.400
15:44:01
381
558.200
15:38:58
960
558.200
15:38:58
277
558.200
15:35:23
1082
558.200
15:35:23
1351
559.000
15:33:15
1389
559.400
15:26:09
1321
559.400
15:25:31
224
560.400
15:18:01
1057
560.400
15:18:01
1110
560.000
15:15:56
115
560.000
15:15:56
1296
559.800
15:13:23
1808
559.800
15:13:05
275
559.800
15:08:18
1108
559.800
15:08:18
1409
558.200
14:57:31
564
558.200
14:55:09
598
558.200
14:55:09
958
557.600
14:51:40
259
557.600
14:51:40
1176
558.200
14:51:38
1257
557.800
14:47:42
1166
558.000
14:45:53
305
558.000
14:45:31
274
558.000
14:45:31
1231
558.000
14:43:37
1449
557.800
14:42:33
1279
558.000
14:42:32
1059
557.800
14:40:51
316
557.800
14:39:28
369
558.000
14:39:27
922
558.000
14:39:27
506
558.000
14:39:27
827
558.000
14:39:27
1323
558.200
14:31:32
215
558.200
14:30:32
1121
558.200
14:30:32
1170
557.800
14:27:48
1225
558.000
14:22:57
863
558.000
14:19:39
336
558.000
14:19:39
1225
557.800
14:02:13
1374
557.800
13:58:16
1016
558.200
13:46:26
375
558.200
13:46:26
156
558.400
13:40:23
1088
558.400
13:40:23
161
557.600
13:33:37
1057
557.600
13:33:37
1256
557.600
13:30:51
1336
557.400
13:27:54
1396
557.400
13:26:37
1033
557.000
13:25:03
224
557.000
13:25:03
593
557.400
13:19:25
742
557.400
13:19:25
1395
557.400
13:12:00
809
557.800
13:07:03
478
557.800
13:07:03
624
558.000
12:56:44
574
558.000
12:56:44
605
558.000
12:40:50
700
558.000
12:40:50
864
558.600
12:27:14
477
558.600
12:27:14
96
558.200
12:13:20
1089
558.200
12:13:20
689
558.000
11:56:29
591
558.000
11:56:29
404
558.200
11:47:46
814
558.200
11:47:46
490
557.800
11:36:33
921
557.800
11:36:33
736
558.000
11:28:03
520
558.000
11:28:03
685
558.200
11:12:55
495
558.200
11:12:55
550
557.800
10:58:04
883
557.800
10:58:04
330
557.400
10:34:48
944
557.400
10:34:48
200
557.800
10:21:42
1218
557.800
10:21:42
193
558.200
10:13:14
1090
558.200
10:13:14
1347
557.000
10:00:34
4
557.000
09:51:32
1296
557.000
09:51:32
1352
557.000
09:49:02
1166
556.800
09:42:04
1122
556.400
09:35:07
242
556.400
09:35:07
168
556.200
09:32:56
140
556.200
09:32:56
135
556.200
09:32:56
759
556.200
09:32:56
1694
556.200
09:32:56
1443
556.400
09:32:56
1393
556.600
09:22:01
1296
557.800
09:10:45
1405
558.200
08:57:10
1422
558.000
08:40:01
1369
557.800
08:34:27
1098
556.000
08:23:11
338
556.000
08:23:11
1222
555.800
08:12:00
737
555.800
08:09:27
632
555.800
08:09:27
1216
554.000
08:01:33