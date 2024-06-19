Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
18.06.24
15:46 Uhr
6,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5506,70019:39
6,6006,65018:48
PR Newswire
19.06.2024 18:00 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 557.981p. The highest price paid per share was 560.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 554.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 515,231,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,404,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

513

558.400

16:20:37

272

558.400

16:20:37

597

558.400

16:20:37

12

558.400

16:20:37

134

558.200

16:18:42

842

557.800

16:15:50

1282

558.600

16:14:33

1341

558.800

16:11:04

1072

558.800

16:09:51

355

558.800

16:09:51

191

558.800

16:06:35

24

558.800

16:06:06

1016

558.800

16:06:06

1322

559.000

16:04:57

1222

559.200

16:02:50

19

559.200

16:02:50

1225

559.200

16:00:54

600

559.400

16:00:13

550

559.400

16:00:13

1658

559.200

15:58:57

651

559.200

15:56:05

1254

558.600

15:51:10

601

558.600

15:50:02

586

558.600

15:50:01

1238

558.400

15:44:01

381

558.200

15:38:58

960

558.200

15:38:58

277

558.200

15:35:23

1082

558.200

15:35:23

1351

559.000

15:33:15

1389

559.400

15:26:09

1321

559.400

15:25:31

224

560.400

15:18:01

1057

560.400

15:18:01

1110

560.000

15:15:56

115

560.000

15:15:56

1296

559.800

15:13:23

1808

559.800

15:13:05

275

559.800

15:08:18

1108

559.800

15:08:18

1409

558.200

14:57:31

564

558.200

14:55:09

598

558.200

14:55:09

958

557.600

14:51:40

259

557.600

14:51:40

1176

558.200

14:51:38

1257

557.800

14:47:42

1166

558.000

14:45:53

305

558.000

14:45:31

274

558.000

14:45:31

1231

558.000

14:43:37

1449

557.800

14:42:33

1279

558.000

14:42:32

1059

557.800

14:40:51

316

557.800

14:39:28

369

558.000

14:39:27

922

558.000

14:39:27

506

558.000

14:39:27

827

558.000

14:39:27

1323

558.200

14:31:32

215

558.200

14:30:32

1121

558.200

14:30:32

1170

557.800

14:27:48

1225

558.000

14:22:57

863

558.000

14:19:39

336

558.000

14:19:39

1225

557.800

14:02:13

1374

557.800

13:58:16

1016

558.200

13:46:26

375

558.200

13:46:26

156

558.400

13:40:23

1088

558.400

13:40:23

161

557.600

13:33:37

1057

557.600

13:33:37

1256

557.600

13:30:51

1336

557.400

13:27:54

1396

557.400

13:26:37

1033

557.000

13:25:03

224

557.000

13:25:03

593

557.400

13:19:25

742

557.400

13:19:25

1395

557.400

13:12:00

809

557.800

13:07:03

478

557.800

13:07:03

624

558.000

12:56:44

574

558.000

12:56:44

605

558.000

12:40:50

700

558.000

12:40:50

864

558.600

12:27:14

477

558.600

12:27:14

96

558.200

12:13:20

1089

558.200

12:13:20

689

558.000

11:56:29

591

558.000

11:56:29

404

558.200

11:47:46

814

558.200

11:47:46

490

557.800

11:36:33

921

557.800

11:36:33

736

558.000

11:28:03

520

558.000

11:28:03

685

558.200

11:12:55

495

558.200

11:12:55

550

557.800

10:58:04

883

557.800

10:58:04

330

557.400

10:34:48

944

557.400

10:34:48

200

557.800

10:21:42

1218

557.800

10:21:42

193

558.200

10:13:14

1090

558.200

10:13:14

1347

557.000

10:00:34

4

557.000

09:51:32

1296

557.000

09:51:32

1352

557.000

09:49:02

1166

556.800

09:42:04

1122

556.400

09:35:07

242

556.400

09:35:07

168

556.200

09:32:56

140

556.200

09:32:56

135

556.200

09:32:56

759

556.200

09:32:56

1694

556.200

09:32:56

1443

556.400

09:32:56

1393

556.600

09:22:01

1296

557.800

09:10:45

1405

558.200

08:57:10

1422

558.000

08:40:01

1369

557.800

08:34:27

1098

556.000

08:23:11

338

556.000

08:23:11

1222

555.800

08:12:00

737

555.800

08:09:27

632

555.800

08:09:27

1216

554.000

08:01:33


© 2024 PR Newswire
