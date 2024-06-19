113MWh battery storage with Statkraft

NHOA Energy, the company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA) (Paris:NHOA) dedicated to energy storage, has signed an agreement with Statkraft, Europe's largest generator of renewable energy, for the Supply and Long-Term Service of a 113MWh battery storage project in Coylton, Scotland, under the NOA Stability Pathfinder Phase 2 Programme.

Statkraft is at the heart of the UK's energy transition. Since 2006, Statkraft has gone from strength to strength in the UK, building experience across wind, solar, hydro, storage, EV charging, green hydrogen and a thriving markets business. The company also plays a leading role in grid stability solutions, known as Greener Grid Parks, with the new project at Coylton joining others in development and operation across Great Britain.

Following the two projects currently under construction in the UK for an aggregate capacity of 130MWh, this system marks NHOA Energy's third foray in the battery storage field in the region, representing a successful progression in the British landscape of grid-forming and transmission-connected projects.

NHOA Energy's proprietary technologies and engineering capabilities, developed from almost two decades of energy storage expertise, will be the driving force behind the design and operation of the facility. Coylton Greener Grid Park will deliver advanced functionalities such as grid-forming, synthetic inertia, and enhanced power quality features.

Thanks to the seamlessly-integrated control of power conversion and the plant, NHOA Energy's battery storage solution ensures a perfect compliance to NOA Stability Pathfinder requirements, an ambitious initiative promoted by ESO, the electricity system operator for Great Britain, in Scotland, which aims to develop innovative solutions to improve the grid stability, through providing short-circuit power and synthetic inertia. By implementing these solutions, the programme plans to strengthen the existing electricity transportation infrastructure and facilitate the integration of more renewable energy into the system, contributing, down the line, to achieve the Net Zero 2030 strategy targets.

Within this framework, NHOA Energy reconfirms its top-notch know-how in providing grid stability and ensuring reduced losses in the transmission network while supporting the renewable energy power plants already active in the region.

"As the UK market represents a pivotal landscape for NHOA Energy, aligning closely with our global ambition to lead in sustainable energy solutions, this project with Statkraft, leader in renewable energy, not only elevates our presence in the United Kingdom, but also underscores our engineering prowess. This new battery storage system in the region propels us to the forefront of the energy transition, leveraging the UK's dynamic market and Statkraft's expertise, clearly setting up together a benchmark for innovation and sustainability in the energy sector", commented Lucie Kanius Dujardin, Executive Vice President Global Markets of NHOA Energy

"Statkraft is committed to accelerating the transition to green energy in the UK and a critical part of this journey is increasing the stability of the grid. Our Coylton Greener Grid Park will help support the increased deployment of renewable energy into the grid and is another investment by Statkraft in the UK's renewable energy infrastructure. Once operational, Coylton Greener Grid Park will further cement Statkraft's role in contributing to grid stability and ensuring a resilient, versatile energy system capable of meeting the demands of the future", commented Lucy Kent, Statkraft Principal Project Manager, Greener Grid Parks

NHOA Group

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging network, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA Group forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

For further information, go towww.nhoagroup.com

NHOA Energy

NHOA Energy is NHOA Group's business unit that designs and delivers turn-key energy storage systems, transforming solar and wind farms into sustainable energy sources available 24/7. As a pioneer in microgrids with renewables and green storage systems, NHOA Energy ranks among the top global system integrators with almost 20 years of experience and over 2GWh of capacity online and under construction in five continents around the world. NHOA Energy with offices in UK, US, Taiwan and Australia, maintains research, development, and production of its technologies entirely in Italy.

For further information, go towww.nhoa.energy

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has more than 6,000 employees in over 20 countries.

About Statkraft UK

Statkraft is at the heart of the UK's energy transition. Since 2006, Statkraft has gone from strength to strength in the UK, building experience across wind, solar, hydro, storage, grid stability, EV charging, green hydrogen and a thriving markets business. We've invested over £1.4 billion in the UK's renewable energy infrastructure and facilitated over 4.3GW of new-build renewable energy generation through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). Across our UK businesses we employ nearly 500 staff in England, Scotland and Wales and play a key role in helping the global business reach its goal of 9GW of developed wind and solar power by 2025.

