Mittwoch, 19.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Doppeltes “STRONG BUY”! Jetzt bei EAM einsteigen?
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
19.06.24
15:29 Uhr
0,980 Euro
+0,005
+0,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9601,32019:41
Dow Jones News
19.06.2024 18:58 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Jun-2024 / 17:26 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
19 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               19 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      133,637 
Highest price paid per share:         85.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          82.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 84.1134p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,150,159 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,150,159) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      84.1134p                    133,637

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
10000               84.00       08:26:38          00070338396TRLO0      XLON 
7539               83.20       10:30:37          00070341920TRLO0      XLON 
300                83.20       10:30:37          00070341921TRLO0      XLON 
5101               83.20       10:30:37          00070341922TRLO0      XLON 
23                83.20       10:30:41          00070341925TRLO0      XLON 
8131               83.20       10:30:42          00070341926TRLO0      XLON 
1363               83.00       10:30:46          00070341927TRLO0      XLON 
211                83.00       10:30:48          00070341928TRLO0      XLON 
32                83.00       10:30:49          00070341929TRLO0      XLON 
11464               83.00       10:30:50          00070341930TRLO0      XLON 
3536               83.00       10:30:50          00070341931TRLO0      XLON 
2275               83.00       10:30:50          00070341932TRLO0      XLON 
2264               83.00       10:30:50          00070341933TRLO0      XLON 
254                83.00       10:30:51          00070341934TRLO0      XLON 
4597               83.00       10:30:51          00070341935TRLO0      XLON 
29                82.40       10:32:07          00070341960TRLO0      XLON 
8                 82.80       10:51:30          00070342559TRLO0      XLON 
10358               84.00       12:10:03          00070344088TRLO0      XLON 
15                84.00       12:50:28          00070344703TRLO0      XLON 
15                84.80       13:01:01          00070344788TRLO0      XLON 
12964               85.00       13:19:14          00070345005TRLO0      XLON 
1962               85.00       13:19:14          00070345006TRLO0      XLON 
15                85.00       14:41:21          00070346888TRLO0      XLON 
15                85.00       14:44:21          00070346960TRLO0      XLON 
6339               85.00       14:44:35          00070346961TRLO0      XLON 
4786               85.00       14:44:35          00070346962TRLO0      XLON 
6646               85.00       14:44:35          00070346963TRLO0      XLON 
6125               85.00       14:44:35          00070346964TRLO0      XLON 
1746               85.00       14:44:35          00070346965TRLO0      XLON 
4800               85.00       14:44:35          00070346966TRLO0      XLON 
586                85.00       14:44:35          00070346967TRLO0      XLON 
610                84.60       15:43:06          00070348534TRLO0      XLON 
15                84.60       15:44:18          00070348562TRLO0      XLON 
15                84.60       15:47:29          00070348621TRLO0      XLON 
15                84.60       15:50:19          00070348673TRLO0      XLON 
15                84.60       15:53:05          00070348800TRLO0      XLON 
875                84.60       15:53:36          00070348808TRLO0      XLON 
15                84.60       15:55:35          00070348858TRLO0      XLON 
15                84.60       15:58:03          00070348933TRLO0      XLON 
5783               84.60       15:59:26          00070349001TRLO0      XLON 
5863               84.60       15:59:26          00070349002TRLO0      XLON 
4927               84.60       15:59:26          00070349003TRLO0      XLON 
1990               84.60       15:59:26          00070349004TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  329054 
EQS News ID:  1929201 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1929201&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2024 12:26 ET (16:26 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
