Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow Unveils IDC480E at Power2Drive Europe 2024: Redefining EV Charging Technology with High Protection Isolated Air Cooling

MUNICH, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow Charging Europe is unveiling at the Power2Drive Europe 2024 exhibition, its latest flagship: the IDC480E. This 480 kW ultra-fast Electric Vehicle (EV) charger introduces advanced high protection isolated air-cooling technology, aiming to revolutionize the landscape of vehicle charging.

The isolated air-cooling ultra-fast charging system of the IDC480E maintains optimal performance even in the most demanding conditions, underscoring Sungrow's dedication to providing solutions that surpass industry benchmarks. Based on its 27-year experience with Renewables, this EV charging solution is designed for reliability, minimal maintenance, and long service life, thereby maximizing return on investment for customers.

Smart and robust design with carefree maintenance needs and long lifespan

The IDC480E's self-designed independent air duct system, has no additional filters and aligns with the company's long-standing technological philosophy. Its intelligent 3D cooling distribution, coupled with patented heat exchange technology, facilitates carefree maintenance even in the most challenging environments. With an IP65 high protection and C5 anti-corrosion rating for both the cabinet and user terminals, this charging solution easily withstands frequent use and extreme environments.

The IDC480E is engineered to deliver fast returns with 30 kW granularity, optimizing power usage in real time to enhance charging efficiency. It boasts a maximum efficiency of up to 96.5%, significantly minimising energy losses. Incorporating Sungrow's self-developed Power Module Lifecycle Management (PMLM) technology and its proprietary algorithm, the IDC480E ensures a long lifespan up to 10 years, guaranteeing dependable performance.

For a truly sustainable charging experience

Beyond its highly reliable technical features, the IDC480E seamlessly integrates with Sungrow's beyond charging solutions, including photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage systems (ESS). It addresses the issue of insufficient power capacity and ensures a reliable power supply during outages, offering an independent energy solution. This integrated system solution serves a truly green charging world and enables customers to attain sustainability goals while streamlining EV charging infrastructure management with a one-brand service for a hassle-free experience.

High performance with low noise levels and ease of use

Capable of supporting up to eight charging connectors, the IDC480E combines liquid cooling terminals with air cooling terminals to meet a variety of needs. It offers ultra-fast charging capabilities, delivering up to 480kW and 500A current, drastically reducing charging time and ensuring efficiency and productivity for all EVs, including heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, and so on.

Featuring a counterweighted cable management design, noise levels of less than 60 dB during charging, and so on, every detail of the charger is engineered to enhance user satisfaction and convenience. With an intuitive user interface and barrier-free access design, the IDC480E ensures an easy charging experience for every EV driver.

"The IDC480E represents a significant milestone in our journey towards a greener and more interconnected future," said Robert von Wahl, Director of EV Charging Europe. "We are excited to introduce this groundbreaking product at Power2Drive Europe 2024 and empower customers with unparalleled EV charging solutions."

The unveiling of the IDC480E marks a new chapter in Sungrow EV Charging. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the future of ultra-fast charging firsthand at Power2Drive 2024. Visit Sungrow Charging Europe at The smarter E / Power2Drive Europe2024 at Messe Munich on Booth B6.109 to experience the IDC480E in action and delve deeper into our Beyond Charging Solution at Intersolar Booth B3.310. Join us at the forefront of innovation as we shape the future of electric vehicle charging.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over?515?GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of?December?2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow's products power over 170 countries worldwide.?For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443265/Sungrow.jpg

