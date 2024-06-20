Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - Borealis Mining Company Limited (the "Company" or "Borealis") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 5,425,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,712,500 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.75 per Common Share until September 14, 2025.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible persons (each, a "Finder") cash commissions in the aggregate of $25,600 and issued an aggregate of 51,200 broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant") to such Finders. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per Common Share until September 14, 2025.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

About Borealis

Borealis is a gold mining and exploration company focused on exploration and resumption of production of the Borealis Mine in Nevada. The Borealis Mine is a fully permitted minesite, equipped with active heap leach pads, an ADR facility, and all necessary infrastructure to support a heap leach gold mining operation. In addition to the mine, the property, comprised of 751 unpatented mining claims of approximately 20 acres each totalling approximately 15,020 acres and one unpatented mill site claim of about five acres located in western Nevada, is highly prospective for additional high-sulfidation gold mineralization. Borealis is led by a strong board and management team, many of whom have founded, managed, and sold highly successful mining and exploration companies.

For further information, please contact:

Kelly Malcolm

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (647) 299-1153

