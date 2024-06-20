Strategy seeks to capture long-term capital growth, minimize overall market risk

Boston Partners, a premier provider of value equity investment products with $103.1bn in assets under management, announced today the transfer of its Boston Partners Global Long/Short Fund ("the Fund") to the FundRock trading platform. This strategic move, effective June 4, 2024, will also see the Fund transition from a SICAV to an ICAV structure.

This value-oriented, fundamental research-driven strategy seeks to capture long-term capital growth while minimizing overall market risk and is consistent with a global all-cap mandate. The Fund takes long positions in undervalued equities and short positions in overvalued stocks, offering investors a diversified approach to the global market with reduced exposure to general market risk.

With the transfer to the FundRock platform, Boston Partners will continue to offer the Fund in institutional and retail share classes, as well as a new early-bird share class ("Class E") with reduced fees. The "E" share class offers a reduced investment management fee and no performance fee during a limited window.

The Global Long/Short Strategy is led by seasoned Portfolio Managers Joshua Jones, CFA, and Christopher Hart, CFA. Mr. Jones, who began as an analyst with Boston Partners' global/international strategies, has been a portfolio manager alongside Mr. Hart since 2013, and focuses on the international and long/short strategies. While the team members each have their own distinct areas of responsibility, they collaborate closely at every step of the investment process and draw extensively on one another's research and analysis.

"We are excited about this transition to the FundRock platform," said Jones. "This move streamlines investors' ability to access the Fund and utilize our time-tested approach for finding global long and short opportunities across a vast 12,000-company universe."

The Boston Partners Global Long/Short Strategy leverages the firm's 26 years of experience managing long/short hedging in fund vehicles and $1.2B in long/short strategy assets under management. Demonstrating a strong track record, all of Boston Partners' established long-only strategies have outperformed their respective benchmarks net of fees.

The Fund's transition to an Ireland-registered ICAV offers increased flexibility and efficiency within the Alternative UCITS regulatory framework. The Fund is available in institutional or retail share classes, denominated in USD, EUR, GBP, or CHF.

For more information, please visit boston-partners.com.

About Boston Partners

Boston Partners is a value equity manager with a distinctive approach to investing-one that combines attractive valuation characteristics with strong business fundamentals and positive business momentum in every portfolio. The consistent application of this approach over nearly 30 years by an experienced and long-tenured team has created a proven record of performance across economic cycles, market capitalizations, and geographies. Visit boston-partners.com for more information.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Stocks and bonds can decline due to adverse issuer, market, regulatory, or economic developments; foreign investing, especially in emerging markets, has additional risks, such as currency and market volatility and political and social instability; value stocks may decline in price; growth stocks may be more susceptible to earnings disappointments; the securities of small companies are subject to higher volatility than those of larger, more established companies. This material is not intended to be, nor shall it be interpreted or construed as, a recommendation or providing advice, impartial or otherwise.

Boston Partners Global Investors, Inc. (Boston Partners) is an Investment Adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Boston Partners is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of ORIX Corporation of Japan. Boston Partners updated its firm description as of November 2018 to reflect changes in its divisional structure. Boston Partners is comprised of two divisions, Boston Partners and Weiss, Peck Greer Partners.

Securities offered through Boston Partners Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Boston Partners.

