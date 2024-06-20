Electronic Shelf Label Market Size to Reach $7.53 Billion, With a CAGR of 18.3% by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Electronic Shelf Labels Empowering Retailers to Adjust Pricing Strategies with Precision and Enhance Operational Efficiency

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a revised industry report by Fact.MR, valuation of the global electronic shelf label market size is estimated at US$ 1.4 billion in 2024 and is thereafter projected to increase at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2024 to 2034. Ongoing automation trends in the retail industry for price optimization and real-time positioning are boosting the adoption of electronic shelf labels across the world.

When it comes to dynamic pricing adjustments, electronic shelf labels are a new technology in the retail industry that offers more effective interoperability than paper labels. The market for electronic shelf labels is expanding at a noteworthy pace as companies need to alter the prices of commodities and goods at a dynamic pace, even if promotions are essential for increasing sales and brand value.

Electronic shelf labels make it easier and more comfortable to upgrade prices more quickly, giving you seamless control over pricing. In addition, electronic shelf labels lessen pricing errors in retail establishments, contributing to the growth of the market. It is essential to implement pricing variations to supplement commodity sales as the retail sector grows more competitive. As a result, there is a growing need in the goods sector for easy-to-use, less complex, and economical solutions like electronic shelf labels.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for electronic shelf labels is projected to reach US$ 7.53 billion by 2034-end.

Western Europe is estimated to hold 27.8% of the global market share in 2024.

Worldwide sales of LCD electronic shelf labels are forecasted to reach US$ 3.11 billion by the end of 2034.

The North American market is set to generate revenue worth US$ 363.3 million in 2024.

The market in Germany is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 18.3% through 2034.

Under technology, ZigBee is evaluated to hold 44.1% of the global market share by 2034.

The market in the United States is calculated to generate revenue of US$ 1.62 billion by 2034.

"Demand for electronic shelf labels increasing globally at a significant pace as they improve customers' shopping experiences by displaying specials, in-depth product information, and real-time inventory levels. Consumers can make informed selections about what to buy due to the accurate and up-to-date information this technology offers," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Preference for LCD Electronic Shelf Labels over e-Ink

LCD electronic shelf labels are preferred over e-ink labels due to their brighter color displays and better visibility. LCD ESLs offer vivid, attention-grabbing images that effectively entice clients, making them ideal for marketing and highlighting special offers.

Animations and films are among the types of information that LCD panels display that e-ink displays often cannot. LCD ESLs are more attractive to retailers looking to provide a more dynamic and engaging shopping experience because of their growing visual attractiveness and versatility.

Recent Developments:

Key participants in the electronic shelf label market are shifting their focus towards improving distribution networks and developing active marketing tactics. They are concentrating on improving the usefulness and dependability of ESL systems by using new technologies like as ZigBee for effective wireless communication and energy savings.

Walmart said in June 2024 that it would roll out digital shelf labels (DSLs) across 2,300 of its sites over the next two years, following the success of a trial programme at one of its Texas facilities. The business will be able to utilise a mobile app to alter pricing on the shelf using labels designed by Vusion Group.

In April 2024, E Ink, the business that makes ePaper technology, collaborated with a number of its ecosystem partners to create the next generation of electronic shelf label (ESL) technology. In addition to working with system integrator SOLUM to develop ESL technology, E Ink is collaborating with Realtek Semiconductor (Realtek), Integrated Solutions Technology (IST), and Chipbond Technology Corporation (Chipbond) to build a System on a Panel architecture.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the electronic shelf label market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (LCDs, e-ink), technology (ZigBee, BLE, Wi-Fi), and application (supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, specialty stores, pharmacies), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

