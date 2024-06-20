Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024
PR Newswire
20.06.2024 07:54 Uhr
Envision Energy Launches Advanced 5 MWh Container Battery Energy Storage System with Industry-Leading Safety Standards

MUNICH, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a leader in green technology and Tier-1 global energy storage manufacturer ranked by BloombergNEF, proudly announces the launch of its 5 MWh Containerised Liquid-Cooled Battery Energy Storage System. This advanced system not only enhances Envision's energy storage product lineup but also sets new benchmarks for safety and performance in the industry.

Unparalleled Safety Features

Envision places a premium on safety, adopting a "prevention-first" safety ethos that features multi-layered safety mechanisms. Each unit integrates a sophisticated six-tier electrical safety system, including an advanced off-gas detection system to identify the onset of any thermal incidents early. The system also includes a pack-level coolant based thermal runaway management system designed to quickly extinguish potential fires and is supplemented by a water sprinkler system when necessary. Aerogel pads between cells are employed to inhibit heat propagation, while active ventilation, deflagration panels, and an AI IoT-based intelligent fire monitoring and predictive fault system proactively addresses potential safety concerns.

The 5 MWh Container ESS adheres to the highest safety standards, securing UL 9540A, UL 1973, IEC 62 933 certifications and complies to NFPA 855, and more, leading the way in establishing global safety benchmarks.

Optimised Design for High Energy Density

Designed for high-capacity energy storage, the 5 MWh Container ESS maximises space efficiency within a compact 20-foot container, significantly reducing balance of plant (BOP) costs compared to other designs.

The system utilises 315 Ah LFP cells, celebrated for their high energy density and extended lifespan. The seamless integration of Envision Energy's Power Conversion System (PCS) and Energy Management System (EMS)/SCADA system eliminates compatibility issues, ensuring smooth operation and enhancing overall system efficiency.

"The introduction of the 5 MWh Container ESS marks a major advancement in our energy storage portfolio," said Kane Xu, Global VP of Envision Energy. "This product underscores our commitment to delivering advanced, safe, and economically viable energy solutions that support our global clients in their transition to sustainable energy."

Envision's 5 MWh Container ESS is now available worldwide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-energy-launches-advanced-5-mwh-container-battery-energy-storage-system-with-industry-leading-safety-standards-302177689.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
