Donnerstag, 20.06.2024
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
20.06.24
08:46 Uhr
8,400 Euro
-0,100
-1,18 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4508,75009:44
PR Newswire
20.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

20 June 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

19 June 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

12,978

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

729.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

719.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

724.3549p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,959,313 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,496,859 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

19

725

10:25:39

OD_82FWUj0-00

XLON

274

724

10:27:41

OD_82FX0RD-00

XLON

238

724

10:27:41

OD_82FX0RE-00

XLON

27

727

10:52:58

OD_82FdN6N-00

XLON

35

726

11:00:56

OD_82FfNLY-00

XLON

128

726

11:00:56

OD_82FfNLZ-00

XLON

295

726

11:00:56

OD_82FfNLZ-02

XLON

144

729

13:11:02

OD_82GC83s-00

CHIX

95

729

13:11:02

OD_82GC83s-02

XLON

264

729

13:11:02

OD_82GC83t-00

CHIX

51

729

13:11:02

OD_82GC83t-02

AQXE

114

729

13:11:02

OD_82GC83t-04

BATE

203

729

13:11:02

OD_82GC83u-00

XLON

291

729

13:11:02

OD_82GC83u-02

BATE

208

729

13:11:02

OD_82GC83u-04

AQXE

304

729

13:11:02

OD_82GC83v-00

XLON

488

728

13:20:30

OD_82GEVh9-00

XLON

244

727

13:52:31

OD_82GMZQJ-00

XLON

11

727

13:58:39

OD_82GO7Ja-00

XLON

16

727

13:58:39

OD_82GO7Jb-01

BATE

194

727

13:58:39

OD_82GO7Jb-03

XLON

400

727

13:58:39

OD_82GO7Jc-00

BATE

66

727

13:58:39

OD_82GO7Jc-02

BATE

83

727

13:58:39

OD_82GO7Jd-00

XLON

350

725

14:08:58

OD_82GQiFz-00

XLON

265

725

14:08:58

OD_82GQiG0-00

AQXE

160

725

14:09:58

OD_82GQxmt-00

CHIX

283

725

14:10:02

OD_82GQyrX-00

CHIX

193

726

14:38:16

OD_82GY5bY-00

TRQX

56

725

14:38:24

OD_82GY7gf-00

CHIX

307

725

14:38:24

OD_82GY7gf-02

CHIX

232

724

14:46:19

OD_82Ga7LW-00

XLON

362

725

15:22:52

OD_82GjJrG-00

CHIX

400

725

15:22:52

OD_82GjJrG-02

BATE

124

724

15:22:54

OD_82GjKCA-00

XLON

287

724

15:22:54

OD_82GjKCA-02

XLON

410

723

15:26:39

OD_82GkGhj-00

XLON

359

723

15:26:39

OD_82GkGhj-02

BATE

22

723

15:26:39

OD_82GkGhk-00

BATE

195

724

15:26:52

OD_82GkKKx-00

AQXE

396

723

15:33:08

OD_82Glu70-00

XLON

2

723

15:33:08

OD_82Glu70-02

XLON

379

723

15:50:39

OD_82GqJYk-00

CHIX

369

723

16:00:21

OD_82GskyE-00

BATE

291

724

16:06:52

OD_82GuOgb-00

AQXE

415

722

16:09:07

OD_82Guxk3-00

CHIX

442

721

16:09:16

OD_82Guzzq-00

CHIX

308

721

16:09:16

OD_82Guzzq-02

AQXE

421

721

16:09:16

OD_82Gv03z-00

XLON

510

720

16:24:09

OD_82GykGt-00

CHIX

275

720

16:24:09

OD_82GykGu-00

AQXE

2

719

16:29:35

OD_82H070x-00

XLON

581

721

16:29:41

OD_82H08pG-00

BATE

197

721

16:29:41

OD_82H08pG-02

TRQX

145

721

16:29:42

OD_82H095N-00

BATE

36

721

16:29:43

OD_82H09Lm-00

BATE

9

721

16:29:44

OD_82H09bd-00

BATE

3

721

16:29:45

OD_82H09rx-00

BATE


© 2024 PR Newswire
