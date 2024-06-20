Sixes Social Cricket Launches Latest Venue in Trinidad & Tobago with Franchise Partners Yay! Entertainment

LONDON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixes Social Cricket is excited to announce the opening of its newest venue at One Woodbrook Place, Trinidad. Now open to the public, this launch marks the 14th global venue for Sixes, adding to the 12 successful locations in the UK and US venue in Dallas, Texas, which opened last year. The new venue in Trinidad is operated by franchise partners Yay! Entertainment, bringing the unique Sixes experience to the Caribbean for the first time.

The Trinidad venue features five state-of-the-art batting nets and a spacious restaurant and bar area, designed to accommodate groups of all sizes. Whether you are a seasoned cricketer or a complete beginner, Sixes offers a fun and inclusive environment to enjoy the game. The high-tech batting nets provide an immersive experience that combines the thrill of cricket with cutting-edge technology, making it an ideal destination for social gatherings, corporate events, and family outings.

Calum Mackinnon, CEO of Sixes, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venue: "We are thrilled to bring Sixes Social Cricket to Trinidad & Tobago. This new location at One Woodbrook Place is a fantastic addition to our growing family of venues. We look forward to welcoming both cricket enthusiasts and newcomers alike to enjoy the unique blend of sport, food, and entertainment that Sixes offers."

Joanna Rostant, Managing Director of Yay! Entertainment Limited, shared her excitement about the partnership and the launch: "By bringing Sixes Social Cricket to the Caribbean and Trinidad, it allows us to celebrate cricket's deep roots while providing a fresh and engaging experience. Sixes is about more than just cricket; it's about community, enjoyment, and celebrating the sport in a way that brings people together in a relevant and modern setting full of vibe." Yay Entertainment Limited is the holder of Sixes Social Cricket and Chuck E Cheese franchise in the Caribbean.

The launch of Sixes in Trinidad is set to enhance the social and recreational landscape of the area, offering a dynamic space for cricket fans and socializers alike. The combination of high-tech cricket nets and a vibrant bar experience aims to create memorable moments for all visitors.

As Sixes continues to expand globally, the Trinidad venue represents a significant step in bringing the excitement of social cricket to diverse communities around the world. The new venue at One Woodbrook Place promises to be a hub of activity and enjoyment, reflecting the Sixes mission of creating the worlds biggest cricket party.

For more information about Sixes Social Cricket and to book your experience at the new Trinidad venue, please visit Sixes Social Cricket Website.

About Sixes Social Cricket

Sixes Social Cricket was founded with the vision of making cricket accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Combining the thrill of the game with cutting-edge technology and a vibrant social atmosphere, Sixes venues provide a unique and engaging experience for cricket lovers and socialisers alike. With locations across the UK, US, and now Trinidad & Tobago, Sixes continues to grow its global presence.

About Yay! Entertainment

Yay! Entertainment is dedicated to creating innovative and engaging social experiences. As the franchise partner for Sixes Social Cricket in Trinidad & Tobago, Yay! Entertainment is committed to celebrating the sport's heritage while introducing a modern twist that appeals to a wide audience.

