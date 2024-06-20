Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Intrum AB at XSTO

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Intrum AB, LEI: 549300UNCO2FCUWXX470 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument INTRUM SE0000936478 : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by Intrum AB on June reason: 20, 2024 at 09:20 CEST -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 09:35 CEST followed by continuous trading trading from 09:45 CEST, June 20, 2024 from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift instrumen the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All ts: order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB