GlobeNewswire
20.06.2024 09:34 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Intrum AB at XSTO

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO



Issuer:   Intrum AB, LEI: 549300UNCO2FCUWXX470                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument INTRUM SE0000936478                         
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting   With reference to the press release published by Intrum AB on June 
 reason:   20, 2024 at 09:20 CEST                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous The opening auction starts at 09:35 CEST followed by continuous   
 trading   trading from 09:45 CEST, June 20, 2024               
 from:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:  Order books have been flushed                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related   Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift
 instrumen  the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All 
ts:     order books have been flushed.                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact   Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50            
 details:  Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
