Donnerstag, 20.06.2024
Dow Jones News
20.06.2024 09:40 Uhr
DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU LN) 
Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
20-Jun-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 295.6711 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4533084 
CODE: CMU LN 
ISIN: LU1602144575 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1602144575 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CMU LN 
Sequence No.:  329125 
EQS News ID:  1929463 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1929463&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2024 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
