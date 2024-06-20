DJ Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc (EABE LN) Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jun-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 78.6945 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1338536 CODE: EABE LN ISIN: LU2130768844 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2130768844 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EABE LN Sequence No.: 329231 EQS News ID: 1929675 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 20, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)