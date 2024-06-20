

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a 2-day low of 169.92 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 169.76.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen slipped to 6-day lows of 201.13 and 158.26 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 200.93 and 157.96, respectively.



The yen edged down to 179.07 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 178.62.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to a 17-year low of 105.58 and nearly a 3-week low of 115.39 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 105.42 and 115.25, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 171.00 against the euro, 202.00 against the pound, 160.00 against the greenback, 180.00 against the franc, 106.00 against the aussie and 117.00 against the loonie.



