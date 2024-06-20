Dagfinn Hallseth of NEO Consulting Receives Prestigious Recognition in 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

Dagfinn Hallseth, CEO and founder of NEO Consulting AS, has been awarded the title of 'Norwegian Healthcare CEO of the Year' in the 2024 Business Worldwide CEO Awards.

LONDON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Awards celebrate the achievements of exceptional C-level executives across various industries worldwide. Unlike many awards that focus solely on company performance, these awards honour the individual success of senior executives, including CEOs, Managing Directors, and other high-level managers, inspiring others to strive for similar excellence.

The healthcare sector in Scandinavia has long been a beacon of excellence, serving as a model for nations worldwide. Despite facing challenges such as resource shortages, quality concerns, and the demands of an ageing population, Scandinavian healthcare systems continue to deliver high-quality, technologically advanced services. At the forefront of this excellence is NEO Consulting AS, founded and led by industry expert Dagfinn Hallseth.

Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, NEO Consulting collaborates with healthcare leaders to navigate complex transformations effectively and support a healthy, thriving population and a sustainable healthcare system. With over 100 successful projects in the past five years, NEO has made a significant impact on healthcare reform, strategy development, organisational optimization, and healthcare digitalization across Europe and beyond.

Before establishing NEO Consulting AS, Dagfinn Hallseth accumulated nearly 25 years of consulting experience, with 20 years dedicated to healthcare. His extensive portfolio includes hundreds of healthcare projects across Norway, the Nordics, EMEA, and beyond. As a former leader in PwC's healthcare team for Norway and EMEA, Hallseth brings unparalleled expertise in health policy, reforms, strategy, governance, transformation and technology.

Hallseth's unique background includes several years in the military, where he developed skills in discipline, teamwork, and strategic thinking. These skills have been instrumental in his success as a healthcare leader, enabling him to build high-performing teams and navigate complex healthcare landscapes effectively.

Today, he is a revered strategic advisor, guiding top healthcare leaders and spearheading transformative initiatives. His mentorship and strategic acumen continue to shape the future of healthcare, both regionally and globally. Hallseth has contributed to numerous health trend reports and whitepapers and delivers over 20 healthcare strategy and change presentations annually.

For more information about NEO Consulting and its pioneering work, visit NEO Consulting's website.

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/

