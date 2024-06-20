China Dongfeng Motor Industry Imp. & Exp. Co. Ltd: DONGFENG MOTOR Accelerates Progress in Europe and Launched Three Vehicles in Spanish Market

Dongfeng Motor grandly held Dongfeng Brand Day in Madrid, Spain. The event was attended by Ma Lei, Managing Director of Dongfeng Motor Corporation International Business Department and China Dongfeng Motor Industry Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., along with the executive team of Spanish partner Salvador Caetano Group. Notable figures from industry associations such as FACONAUTO, AEDIVE, ANFAC, and GANVAM were also present. Alongside media representatives and European partners, more than 180 people witnessed the new chapter of Dongfeng Motor's development in the European market.

Introducing High-Value Models for Local Market Advancement

Dongfeng released three new vehicles in Spain market: the high-end new energy vehicles VOYAH FREE, VOYAH DREAM, and the luxury electric off-road vehicle MHERO I. These models offer a sophisticated blend of cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance, catering to diverse travel requirements in the Spanish market. The event also featured the unveiling of the VOYAH concept car i-COZY, along with Dongfeng mainstream new energy vehicles DONGFENG BOX and DONGFENG 007. DONGFENG BOX is slated for launch in various European countries by the second half of 2024, which showcases Dongfeng commitment to enhancing overseas new energy product lineup. "We are working to strengthen our supply chain globally as an integral part of our internationalization strategy." Mr. Ma Lei expressed.

Exceptional R&D Prowess Enhancing User Experience

Dongfeng leverages its 55-year legacy to deliver exceptional car-making quality, advanced R&D capabilities, and reliable service network. At the event, Dongfeng also displayed the results of the "Technology Leap", forward-looking technology, and global product layout. In the next three years, Dongfeng will invest more in research and development expenses and continue to boost a series of innovative products in vehicle platforms, powertrains, and forward-looking technology, which will promote Dongfeng to accelerate the transformation into a technology-based enterprise.

From Norway to Spain, from the Scandinavian Peninsula to the Iberian Peninsula, Dongfeng Motor has entered countries such as Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Italy. In the future, Dongfeng will continue to deepen its presence in the European market, collaborating with local distributors to share opportunities, seek common development, and create a bright future together.

