On 17th June 2024, POP MART's special double-decker bus tour "Unbox the Summer" concluded successfully in central London. This creative event was specially designed to celebrate the upcoming grand opening of POP MART's new store on Oxford Street on 22nd June, drawing numerous residents and tourists.

From 16th to 17th June, the double-decker bus adorned with POP MART's iconic elements traversed the main streets of central London, becoming a striking sight. The bus's unique design captivated countless passersby and quickly became a popular spot for fans. Many brought their beloved POP MART collectibles to take photos, capturing memorable moments. Excited fans shared their photos and videos on social media, their enthusiasm palpable. The interaction both online and offline made the event a resounding success, sparking curiosity and interest among many onlookers. In just two days, POP MART bus became a hot topic on London social media, significantly enhancing the brand's visibility.

This tour vividly demonstrated POP MART's commitment to creating immersive experiences that foster meaningful interaction with fans. POP MART staff warmly welcomed every visitor, creating a lively and joyful atmosphere at each stop. By engaging directly with its audience, POP MART not only bridged the gap between the brand and its fans but also generated excitement and anticipation for the upcoming grand opening of its Oxford Street store.

On 22nd June, POP MART's new store will grandly open at 262 Oxford Street, promising continuous excitement. The grand opening will unveil a limited-edition figure from the top IP, SKULLPANDA Permeate, and the UK limited POP BEAN THE MONSTERS Football In The UK Set. In line with POP MART's immersive shopping experience, the store will offer trendy, high-quality products, including the globally sought-after THE MONSTERS Tasty Macarons Vinyl Face Blind Box and the Disney Collaboration Series, among many other collectible treasures.

With its commitment to creating an engaging and immersive environment, POP MART continues to set the standard for collectible toys and fan experiences. The Oxford Street store is set to become a landmark destination for toy enthusiasts and a vibrant addition to London's retail landscape. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to be part of POP MART's ever-growing community!

