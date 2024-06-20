BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 19 June 2024 were:

214.63p Capital only

215.00p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 49,174 ordinary shares on 19th June 2024, the Company has 75,630,912 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 24,730,393 shares which are held in Treasury.