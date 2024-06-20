REMINDER: Public Offering of AB AGATHUM bonds - via Bond Auction

Up to 20 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Lithuania and Latvia. Investors in Lithuania and Latvia can purchase up to 20 000 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100 and annual interest rate on the nominal value equal to 11%. The purchase price per bond is EUR 100.00 (100%). Essential terms of the offering: -- The offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed (subscription process) starts on June 14, 2024 at 10:00 EEST and ends on June 25, 2024 at 13:00 EEST as follows: June 14, 2024 from 10:00 until 16:00 (EEST), June 15 - June 24, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00 (EEST), June 25, 2024 from 09:00 until 13:00 (EEST). Settlement date: June 28, 2024. -- Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their brokerage company. -- Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) -- Order book: AGAIPO (ISIN code: LT0000409286) -- All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on their own account or on behalf of their clients. Auction rules and Information document are available as attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 525 31462 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1229952