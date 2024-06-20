Roborock Secures Spot in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders for 2024

Recognition Highlights Roborock's Commitment to Innovation and Global Excellence

HONG KONG, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders for the year 2024. Ranking 32nd, this prestigious accolade honors Roborock's unwavering commitment to innovation and its prominence in the global market.

BrandZ Award: A Mark of Excellence

Kantar BrandZ, a globally recognized authority on brand equity, leverages the expansive consumer insights from its Kantar Profiles network. In partnership with Google, the eighth annual Chinese Global Brand Builders Report employs a stringent research methodology, integrating Kantar's extensive database with Google's detailed consumer surveys and search analytics to evaluate over 400 Chinese brands, ultimately identifying the top 50.

This year's report delivers an in-depth analysis of consumer perceptions and assessments of Chinese brands across 15 categories in 11 international markets. Despite a global economic slowdown, the report reveals that the overall strength of China's top 50 global brands has seen a notable increase of 17% year-on-year, reaching a new peak. This growth underscores the resilience and expanding global influence of Chinese brands.

Roborock's Journey to the Top

Roborock's consecutive recognition in the Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders underscores its dedication to a user-centric approach and outstanding market performance. The brand's global leadership is affirmed not only by its status as the number one seller of robotic vacuum cleaners worldwide, as certified by Euromonitor, but also by its presence in over 170 countries, serving more than 15 million households. Roborock holds leading positions in key markets including Turkey, the United States, Germany, Korea, and the Nordics.

This success stems from Roborock's substantial investment in research and development, accounting to 260 million USD over the past five years. Innovations such as the FlexiArm Design Side Brush exemplify Roborock's commitment to enhancing the home cleaning and simplifying user interaction. These technological advancements have played a crucial role in the company's recent product launches, boosting its revenues and facilitating further expansion into the global market, solidifying Roborock's status as a leader in smart home technology.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/ .

