Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20
20 June 2024
It is announced that at the close of business on 19th June 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
19th June 2024 56.13p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 55.95p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
20 June 2024