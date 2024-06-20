Hilbert Group Subsidiary COIN360 Enters Strategic Partnership and Appoints Zingy Labs to Lead Global Marketing Efforts

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) COIN360.com, a crypto visualization and analysis platform and 60% majority-owned subsidiary of Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ: HILB B), has formed a strategic partnership with Hong Kong based Zingy Labs - a Web3 marketing agency. The collaboration aims to elevate COIN360's user experience and expand its global reach by leveraging Zingy Labs' expertise in marketing and scaling services to enhance COIN360's market presence and a full buildout of its subscription services.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

1. Revenue Growth and Expansion: The collaboration will focus on driving ad revenue through targeted campaigns and promoting COIN360's subscription services to provide users with premium insights and features.

2. Expert Leadership: The partnership is spearheaded by Troy Cooper, co-founder of Zingy Labs and former senior leader at Expedia Asia. With his extensive background in strategic innovation and core marketing principles, Troy aims to propel COIN360's global presence to new heights. Zingy Labs brings together a team, with a collective resume that includes leading sales and marketing roles at prestigious companies such as Expedia, Microsoft, Spotify, Wotif Group, Shell, Chevron, BP, UBS, and Deutsche Bank.

3. Enhanced User Engagement: Zingy Labs will deploy dynamic marketing tactics to deepen connections within COIN360's vibrant community and expand on the existing community. By leveraging content strategy, SEO, loyalty programs and key opinion leaders, the partnership aims to amplify COIN360's visibility and user interaction.

4. Optimized User Journey: Zingy Labs will lead the design and optimization of COIN360's user acquisition funnel. By employing advanced UX/UI design principles and data-driven testing, Zingy Labs will ensure a seamless and intuitive user journey from initial discovery to conversion. This holistic approach will streamline user onboarding, enhance user retention, and drive higher conversion rates, solidifying COIN360's position as the go-to platform for crypto analysis.

Leadership comments:

Niclas Sandström, CEO of Hilbert Group, comments: "We are excited to partner with Zingy Labs. Their solid marketing experience, crypto ecosystem expertise, and innovative approach aligns perfectly with our vision for COIN360, promising substantial growth and enhanced user experience."

Troy Cooper, Co-Founder of Zingy Labs, added: "Teaming up with COIN360 presents an exciting opportunity to combine our expertise in both crypto and traditional marketing strategies. We are committed to driving growth, improving user experience, and fostering deeper community engagement. We envision coin360.com as the future market leader in crypto information, catering to everyone from beginners and enthusiasts to professional traders. Coin360.com will be the 360-degree solution for all your crypto needs in one place!"

About Zingy Labs

Zingy Labs is a pioneering agency specializing in marketing, funding, and scaling solutions within the Web3 and crypto ecosystem. With a transparent, data-centric approach, Zingy Labs has a proven track record of driving businesses to success in competitive markets, including an official marketing partnership with Skale Blockchain.

For additional information, please contact:

Niclas Sandström

CEO Hilbert Group AB

Phone: +46 8 502 353 00

Email: ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

