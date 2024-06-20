New division founded by market veterans to write across Marine, US Property and other lines.

K2 Group Holdings Limited (K2 International), a division of K2 Insurance Services and a leading specialty insurance and reinsurance underwriting platform based in London, announces today the launch of K2 Rubicon Specialty. This new division founded by Gavin Wall, Parth Patel, Chris McGill and Matt Eve will write across multiple lines including Marine and US Property in the London Market.

"We are delighted to join K2's expanding MGA platform in London, which prioritizes underwriting excellence and exceptional client service," said Wall. "I'm excited to lead this team of seasoned insurance professionals and leverage all the benefits that an MGA platform such as K2 Insurance Services provides."

"We're thrilled to launch this new division and welcome such skilled underwriting talent to our team," said Richard Coello, CEO of K2 International. "Their expertise will significantly enhance our profile and capacity provider offering in the market."

Bob Kimmel, CEO and Co-founder of K2 Insurance Services, said, "The growth of K2 International is a strategic priority for us. The launch of K2 Rubicon Specialty, combined with the addition of such highly regarded insurance services talent, will be a powerful driver of K2 International's success."

About K2 Group Holdings (K2 International):

K2 Group Holdings Limited (K2 International) is a specialty insurance and reinsurance underwriting platform based at the heart of the London market. It is owned by K2 Insurance Services, a leading underwriting and distribution franchise in the US program insurance market. GWP in 2024 is expected to be more than $150M across its four business sectors of property catastrophe, commercial property, financial institutions and credit.

About K2 Insurance Services:

K2 Insurance Services is an insurance services holding company that owns and controls a diverse set of MGAs, marketing, underwriting and servicing over $1 billion annually in niche commercial and personal insurance premiums. Our mission is to protect what matters most to our partners and clients through personalized and specialty insurance products by distributing innovative programs and products through trusted direct, retail and wholesale channels. Formed and led by successful insurance industry veterans and backed by Warburg Pincus, K2 is leading the way with specialty insurance programs.

