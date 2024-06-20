Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024

WKN: A2DYPC | ISIN: US0213691035 | Ticker-Symbol: 8A2
Tradegate
20.06.24
09:09 Uhr
91,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
91,5092,0013:23
PR Newswire
20.06.2024 13:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Altair Engineering Added to S&P MidCap 400

TROY, Mich., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, was added to the S&P MidCap 400 by S&P Dow Jones Indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24.

Altair was added to the S&P MidCap 400 by S&P Dow Jones Indices. Being added to the S&P 400 is a testament to Altair's strong and steady growth and its demonstrated leadership in simulation and design, data analytics and AI, and high-performance computing.

"Being added to the S&P 400 represents a significant milestone in Altair's journey as a public company," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "It is a testament to our strong and steady growth and our demonstrated leadership in simulation and design, data analytics and AI, and high-performance computing."

The S&P 400 serves as a benchmark for mid-sized companies. The index is designed to measure the performance of 400 mid-sized companies, reflecting the distinctive risk and return characteristics of this market segment.

For more information about Altair, visit www.altair.com.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan

Stephen Palmtag

+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa


Charlotte Hartmann


+49 7031 6208 0


emea-newsroom@altair.com


Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441948/Altair_SP_MidCap_400.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-added-to-sp-midcap-400-302176891.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
