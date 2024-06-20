United Living Connected Sees Measurable Efficiency Improvements After Implementing Sitetracker

Technology Helps U.K. Telecom Leader Reduce SLAs in First Three Months

MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Living Connected (ULC), a United Kingdom-based subsidiary of United Living Group, and one of the country's largest telecom infrastructure companies, selected Sitetracker, the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, to help with its digital transformation. In just three months of use, Sitetracker has reduced ULC's critical milestone service level agreements (SLAs) and increased handover speed.

Formerly known as Great British Communications, ULC is using Sitetracker to accelerate its digital infrastructure deployment projects throughout the region, including a recent contract with Cornerstone, the country's largest mobile infrastructure services company. Sitetracker's cloud-based platform provides ULC with a single source of truth for data across all its wireless customers and standardizes business operations for site acquisition, planning, design, construction, and maintenance.

"The implementation process was smooth, well-organised and collaborative," said James Parker, Head of Project Management Office for ULC. "These metrics demonstrate a measurable efficiency improvement in our ability to serve the UK's largest mobile providers and other customers."

Sitetracker's continued value-add to telecommunications infrastructure providers across dozens of countries, languages, and specialties is unparalleled. From small cells to fiber to towers, Sitetracker ensures the rapid and efficient deployment of telecom infrastructure while giving telcos the tools they need to make a modern, digital transformation. Like ULC, telecom companies report significant KPI improvements, including saving project managers up to 20 hours per week and improving accurate forecasting by 98%.

"Digital connectivity in rural and underserved areas is essential to bridging the digital divide and creating a more equitable and fairer world," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO, Sitetracker. "Those doing that work, like United Living Connected, have increasingly difficult demands and challenges, meaning that efficiency and real-time data access are critical to their success."

According to the House of Commons in the U.K., rural connectivity still lags behind urban access, with 7% of the UK landmass lacking even 4G service. The government is striving for 95% 4G coverage by next year and for the majority of its population to be covered by 5G service by 2027. These goals drive the need for companies like ULC to speed up infrastructure deployment but with a keen eye on efficiency, quality, and strategy.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

