Arqit Launches Encryption Intelligence Service

LONDON, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (Arqit), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, announces the full commercial launch of a new feature of its Symmetric Key Agreement Platform, the "Encryption Intelligence" service. Encryption Intelligence assists organizations in identifying network risks and developing mitigation plans to enhance their security posture against current and evolving cybersecurity threats. Arqit secured its first paid contract for this feature with an international telecoms network operator.



In the USA, the government required organisations (in National Security Memorandum 10) to build an inventory of cryptography used in their networks to gain an understanding of where the vulnerabilities to quantum computing attack exist and this is becoming a widespread requirement internationally. By using Arqit's Encryption Intelligence, organizations can do this in an automated manner. The product is highly complementary to Arqit Symmetric Key Agreement Platform, which is the logical solution to the problems identified by Encryption Intelligence.

David Williams, Arqit's Founder, Chairman, and CEO, stated, "To fix a problem comprehensively, you need to know where it is. Arqit Encryption Intelligence makes it very easy for CISOs to do this. Because of the Government requirement we saw rising demand for the service. We diagnose the scale of the problem, then fix it."

The White Houseinstructed National Security Systems to use Symmetric Keys

"Within 180 days of the date of this memorandum, and on an ongoing basis, the Director of OMB, in consultation with the Director of CISA, the Director of NIST, the National Cyber Director, and the Director of NSA, shall establish requirements for inventorying all currently deployed cryptographic systems, excluding National Security Systems (NSS). These requirements shall include a list of key information technology (IT) assets to prioritize, interim benchmarks, and a common (and preferably automated) assessment process for evaluating progress on quantum-resistant cryptographic migration in IT systems."

Arqit Quantum Inc.

