

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Government of Canada has blacklisted Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.



The decision to list the IRGC through Canada's Criminal Code will result in thousands of senior Iranian government officials, including top IRGC officials barred from entering the country.



Announcing this, Canada's Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said that based on their actions, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the IRGC has carried out terrorist activities.



He said Canada will use all tools to combat the terrorist activity of the IRGC, conducted both unilaterally and in association with terrorist outfits such as Hizballah and Hamas.



'The Iranian regime has consistently displayed a complete disregard for human rights, both inside and outside Iran, as well as a willingness to destabilize the international rules-based order. Listing the IRGC builds on the Government of Canada's broader efforts to ensure that there is no impunity for Iran's unlawful actions and its support of terrorism,' LeBlanc said.



Canadian financial institutions, such as banks and brokerages, are required to freeze the property of IRGC. The Canadian Government has made it clear that it is a criminal offence for anyone in Canada and Canadians abroad to deal with property owned or controlled by a terrorist group.



In addition to being banned from entering the country, current and former senior Iranian government officials who are in Canada may be investigated and removed.



Canada has already designated Hizballah, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Taliban as terrorist entities.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken