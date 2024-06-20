

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc fell to 2-day lows of 0.9554 against the euro and 177.78 against the yen, from early highs of 0.9482 and 179.07, respectively.



Against the pound, the franc slid to a 3-day low of 1.1320 from an early 2-day high of 1.1221.



The franc dropped to a 3-day low of 0.8911 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 0.8831.



If the Swiss franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.97 against the euro, 173.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the pound and 0.90 against the greenback.



