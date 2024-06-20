

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumers remained less negative in June, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -4.4 in June from -6.5 in the previous month.



Further, this was the highest reading since February 2022, when it was -3.2.



Four out of five sub-components strengthened at the end of the second quarter, the survey said.



Consumers' views towards their own financial situation in the next twelve months eased to 5.2 in June from 6.4 in May.



Meanwhile, opinion regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year improved to -1.8 in June from -5.4 a month ago.



Households expect prices to rise more slowly over the next twelve months, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment, the survey said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken